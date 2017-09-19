Get the Fireplace Ready — We're About to Consume Frozen Hot Chocolate by the Spoonful

New Limited Edition Edy's Frozen Hot Chocolate Slow Churned Ice Cream! Found at: Walmart #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Sep 18, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

While it may be a little too early in the year to start guzzling hot chocolate, Edy's new limited-edition ice cream flavor lets us drown ourselves in all the hot chocolate we want, regardless of the temperature outside. The Slow Churned Frozen Hot Chocolate flavor was spotted at Walmart, and it has us yearning for Christmas a little too early. Light chocolate ice cream is swirled with light marshmallow ice cream and, of course, topped with mini marshmallows to create the ideal early holiday treat. Edy's promises this light ice cream mix contains half the fat of regular ice cream, and it's slow churned to perfection. Now, light up the fireplace, get your spoons ready, and dig into this delicious, limited-edition flavor.