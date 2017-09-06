Make Your Life Easier on Game Day With These Ingenious Muffin-Tin Recipes

Whether it's football, basketball, or baseball season, all we're thinking about is the game food. If you're feeding a crowd, there are so many finger foods and appetizers you can make, but if you're looking for a low-stress route, you should turn to your muffin tin. Perfectly portioned for sharing, these game-day eats are easy for you and satisfying for everyone else at the party. Keep reading to find recipes for crunchy taco bites, key lime pie jello shots, bacon mac and cheese bites, and more.