Appetizers
23 Alton Brown Recipes You Have to Try ASAP
Trader Joe's
8 Things You Never Knew About Trader Joe's, Straight From a Former Employee
Original Recipes
Forgo Tacos For a Slow-Cooked Taco Soup
Make Your Life Easier on Game Day With These Ingenious Muffin-Tin Recipes

Whether it's football, basketball, or baseball season, all we're thinking about is the game food. If you're feeding a crowd, there are so many finger foods and appetizers you can make, but if you're looking for a low-stress route, you should turn to your muffin tin. Perfectly portioned for sharing, these game-day eats are easy for you and satisfying for everyone else at the party. Keep reading to find recipes for crunchy taco bites, key lime pie jello shots, bacon mac and cheese bites, and more.

Cheesy Bacon Tater Tots
Bacon Macaroni and Cheese Bites
Mini Margarita Cheesecakes
Pepperoni Pizza Pull-Apart Muffins
Crunchy Taco Cups
Oreo-Stuffed Funfetti Cupcakes
Cheesy Garlic Bombs
Guacamole Shrimp Wonton Cups
Mini Deep-Dish Pepperoni Pizzas
Peanut Butter Cup Mini Cheesecakes With a Pretzel Crust
Spicy Chicken Tostadas
Garlic Parmesan Popovers
Key Lime Pie Jello Shots
