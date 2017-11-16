A Case For Stovetop Cornbread Dressing, According to Renowned Chef Geoffrey Zakarian

POPSUGAR is bringing you an exclusive look at Thanksgiving recipes from famous lifestyle influencers. We're excited to present the first online look at this spicy Italian sausage cornbread dressing recipe from Geoffrey Zakarian. He recently opened Georgie at Montage Beverly Hills in Los Angeles and believes Beringer Chardonnay pairs well with this dish, along with turkey.

Dressing or stuffing is a staple for everyone's Thanksgiving table, with the stuffing, of course, filling the bird and the dressing prepared separately. I like the latter because it allows you to control the seasoning of the ingredients but also reduces the cooking time on the turkey, which allows it to say moist. I like the sweetness that cornbread brings to this recipe and the licorice flavor that the sausage adds to the dish.