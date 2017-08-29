 Skip Nav
The Easiest Oreo Microwave Mug Cake Ever!
7 Scarily Easy Giada De Laurentiis Halloween Recipes to Make at Home

If you're attempting to plan a Halloween party but have no idea where to start, don't worry — Giada De Laurentiis has you covered. The Food Network host has been entertaining and recipe developing for years, and lucky for you and me, she's shared her favorite festive ideas online so you can re-create them at home, too. Designate the task of Halloween cocktails to someone else, and all you'll have to worry about is the food (which, if we're being honest, is the most important part). From spooky appetizers to brilliant desserts, Giada's recipes are perfect for any hungry Halloween crowd.

Witches' Broomsticks
Coconut Bones
Green Chicken Finger Sandwiches
Here's Looking at Boo Treats
Pumpkin Spice Latte Popcorn
