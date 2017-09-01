Giada’s Ingenious Hack Will Change the Way You Eat Leftover Spaghetti

 Skip Nav
Giada De Laurentiis's fans have a new way to get even more recipes from the Italian guru thanks to the launch of her new lifestyle site, Giadzy. This recipe for pasta nests proves that Giada is not only a master of cooking pasta, but also of using up the leftovers in a creative way. Instead of simply reheating her spaghetti, Giada repurposes it into an entirely new meal or afternoon snack by creating individual "nests" of spaghetti in a muffin tin. After adding plenty of freshly grated parmesan cheese to the pasta and portioning it into a muffin tin greased with olive oil, Giada adds the cherry on top: a fresh mozzarella ball that gets nice and gooey in the oven. Get a quick rundown of the dish in the Instagram video below, and then head to Giadzy for the full recipe.

Leftover pasta? Make @giadadelaurentiis' genius pasta "nests" 🍝 Great for kids' lunch too!

A video posted by Giadzy (@thegiadzy) on

Get the recipe: Giada's pasta nests

Image Source: Courtesy of Giadzy
