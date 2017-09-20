Gordon Ramsay Critiques Toddlers in This Hilarious Spoof of Master Chef Junior

Gordon Ramsay stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden on Aug. 1, and things took a hilarious turn, as expected. The pair debuted a new show called Master Chef Junior Junior, a toddler version of Gordon's popular miniature-chef show. The overly dramatic voice-over in the pretend episode says, "First came Master Chef, then the stakes were raised and the ages were lowered with Master Chef Junior. And now, we're making our biggest show yet with Master Chef Junior . . . Junior."



Your heart won't be able to handle the cuteness as you watch the tiniest humans attempt to impress Gordon and James with their culinary skills, which include a Play-Doh doughnut, raw meat, and bread stuffed with a toy car. "I said no toys," Gordon says as he bites into the roll and pretends to scold the child. Meanwhile, James thinks he's "just eaten some Lego," and the food doesn't sit with him too well. The whole thing is too hilarious to handle, but unfortunately Gordon confirms it's "never coming to a screen near you." Watch the video for yourself if you're in need of a really good laugh!