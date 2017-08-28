 Skip Nav
New Halloween Skittles Have Arrived, and They're Here to Trick Your Taste Buds

Skittles-lovers, rejoice! New Halloween Skittles are coming your way, and you're going to want to stock up. Instagram user @candyhunting shared this exciting sneak peek of two limited-edition seasonal Skittles that were already spotted at Walgreens. The Cauldron Skittles in the orange package are a repeat product that features festive flavors like Lurking Lemon, Petrified Pear, Twisted Tangerine, Bogey Berry, and Gripping Grape. The Trick Plays Skittles in the blue package, however, are new, and they sound deceivingly delicious. Just like the Skittles Riddles released years ago, the Trick Plays Skittles have Skittles with colors that don't match their flavors. You'll have to guess which ones you're eating, which may or may not be fun for you, depending on how you feel about certain flavors. Let this year's Halloween candy hunt begin!

