Recall Alert! Frozen Tuna Tested Positive For Hepatitis A

On June 1, the Food and Drug Administration released a statement about its on-going investigation into "potentially contaminated frozen tuna" distributed by Hilo Fish. According to the report, the Hawaii Department of Health first discovered the contagious hepatitis A virus in samples of frozen tuna on May 1. Shortly after, on May 18, Hilo Fish Company launched an official recall of tuna collected from Sustainable Seafood Company and Santa Cruz Seafood, Inc.

So far, there hasn't been any illnesses reported in conjunction with the potential frozen tuna contamination, but the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is advising anyone from Texas, Oklahoma, and California who hasn't been vaccinated for hepatitis A virus and ate raw or under cooked tuna products in the past 2 weeks to get treated with post exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

Keep reading to see a list of all of the frozen tuna products that has been recalled so far, and make sure to toss out anything that may be affected!

Frozen Yellowfin tuna steaks from Sustainable Seafood Company

Yellowfin tuna cubes from Santa Cruz Seafood

8 ounce Tuna Steaks from Hilo Fish Company with the expiration date of Oct. 1, 2018

15 pound Frozen Yellowfin tuna cubes with the expiration date of April 4, 2019

For extra precaution, the FDA has also provided a list of restaurants and other retail establishments that received the recalled frozen tuna. Better safe than sorry!