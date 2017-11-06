 Skip Nav
Cooking Basics
The 1 Thing I Learned in Italy That Changed the Way I Cook
Cooking Basics
Keep Bread Fresh (Practically) Forever With This Trick
Holiday Food
25 Hostess Gifts to Bring on Thanksgiving — They're Really Good!

Homemade Quick and Easy Limoncello Recipe

Homemade Limoncello Is a Bartender's Best Friend

If you think of limoncello as a Lysol-scented, saccharine-sweet liqueur, think again. While many store-bought bottles are suspect, homemade is a whole other story.

Smooth and bright with zesty lemon notes, a bottle of limoncello makes for an excellent edible gift for cocktail lovers, particularly when paired with a bottle of sparkling wine for a limoncello-Champagne cocktail.

Granted, it takes a bit of advance planning, but aside from the wait time necessary for the lemon peels to infuse their essential oils in the liquor, it's a very low-fuss process, and it is easy to make in large batches to be divvied up in multiple gifts. Just whatever you do, tuck away a bottle for yourself as well — your cocktails will thank you . . .

Limoncello

Limoncello

Notes

For gift-worthy presentation, decant the limoncello into a swing-top bottle.

Limoncello

Ingredients

  1. 11 lemons
  2. 1 750-ml bottle of Everclear, or other overproof grain spirit (140+ proof)
  3. 3 cups (21 ounces) granulated sugar
  4. 3 cups boiling water

Directions

  1. Peel wide strips of lemon zest (avoiding as much of the white pith as possible) with a sharp vegetable peeler; reserve lemons for another use. Add the lemon peels to a 1-liter (or larger) airtight container and top off with the Everclear.
  2. Let stand at room temperature in a dark place for at least 3 days and up to 1 week.
  3. After the infusing period is over, stir together the sugar and boiling water until the sugar has dissolved; allow to cool. Combine the lemon peel/Everclear solution with the sugar syrup in an airtight container (two if necessary, space wise) and refrigerate 1 day.
  4. Strain out the lemon peels and bottle. Store in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Information

Category
Other, Drinks
Cuisine
Italian
Yield
Makes about 2 quarts

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodHoliday LivingEdible GiftsItalianParty PlanningChristmasRecipesLemonsHoliday
Harry Potter
12 Harry Potter-Inspired Recipes You Can Bring to Life
by Anna Monette Roberts
No-Bake Nutter Butter Truffles
Get the Dish
No-Bake, 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Truffles Starring Nutter Butters!
by Brandi Milloy
Best Kitchen Gifts
Gift Guide
21 Convenient Kitchen Gifts That Make Life Easier
by Angela Elias
Holiday Oreo Eggs
Holiday Food
Forget Stuffing Stockings — We Want to Stuff Our Faces With These Holiday Oreo Eggs
by Brinton Parker
Romantic Gifts For Boyfriends
Relationships
20 Sexy Gifts For Your Significant Other
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds