Can You Cook Dinner in a Hot Tub? Surprisingly, Yes!
You Haven't Lived Until You've Tried These Oreo Pancakes
Every Bite Is a Party With These Confetti-Filled Truffles
Vegetarian
40 Killer Vegetarian Appetizers

Hot Tub Cooking

Can You Cook Dinner in a Hot Tub? Surprisingly, Yes!

Hot tubs aren't just for relaxing — they're for cooking, too! Never again do you have to go between soaking in the hot tub and firing up the grill; you can just prep your food beforehand and let it marinate while you relax. How does it work? Hot tubs aren't just the perfect temperature for play time, they're also perfect for melting cheese and chocolate, heating up frozen meals, and infusing flavor into your favorite cocktails. Who knew?

Hot tubs aren't the only unconventional cooking method — you can also whip up dinner in your dishwasher.

Make sure to check out Nguyen Tran's cookbook Starry Kitchen.
