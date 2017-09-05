How to Order a Frappuccino That Tastes Just Like Your Favorite Disney Snack

It's not a trip to Disneyland without a warm, sugary-sweet churro . . . but why stop there? The newest craze sweeping the Disney resort is a hybrid between everybody's favorite fried dessert and an ice-cold Starbucks classic: the Churro Frappuccino. This drink isn't an official menu item in US Starbucks locations (though it has appeared officially at some Latin-American stores), but it's part of the unofficial "secret menu" for hardcore fans.

We wouldn't blame you for ordering one of these, then dunking a churro in it! Based on photos from satisfied Starbucks fans, it looks totally delicious. To order this Frappuccino from the Starbucks "secret menu," simply order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino and make the following substitutions:

Add cinnamon dulce syrup

Add white mocha syrup

Add powdered cinnamon

Top with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and powdered cinnamon

Of course, always try to be conscious of your barista when ordering a complicated, off-menu drink — especially at the Disneyland Starbucks locations! If you plan to order a frozen churro extravaganza, try going during non-peak times of the day. (Nobody wants to be the person who stopped tired, hangry park-goers from getting their dose of caffeine!) Check out photos of the delightful creation ahead, then let us know if you try it at the parks.