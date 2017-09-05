 Skip Nav
How to Order a Frappuccino That Tastes Just Like Your Favorite Disney Snack

It's not a trip to Disneyland without a warm, sugary-sweet churro . . . but why stop there? The newest craze sweeping the Disney resort is a hybrid between everybody's favorite fried dessert and an ice-cold Starbucks classic: the Churro Frappuccino. This drink isn't an official menu item in US Starbucks locations (though it has appeared officially at some Latin-American stores), but it's part of the unofficial "secret menu" for hardcore fans.

We wouldn't blame you for ordering one of these, then dunking a churro in it! Based on photos from satisfied Starbucks fans, it looks totally delicious. To order this Frappuccino from the Starbucks "secret menu," simply order a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino and make the following substitutions:

  • Add cinnamon dulce syrup
  • Add white mocha syrup
  • Add powdered cinnamon
  • Top with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and powdered cinnamon

Of course, always try to be conscious of your barista when ordering a complicated, off-menu drink — especially at the Disneyland Starbucks locations! If you plan to order a frozen churro extravaganza, try going during non-peak times of the day. (Nobody wants to be the person who stopped tired, hangry park-goers from getting their dose of caffeine!) Check out photos of the delightful creation ahead, then let us know if you try it at the parks.

