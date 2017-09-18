Shameless Game-Day Grub: 7-Layer Tater Tot Nachos

Craving tater tat nachos (aka totchos) so deliciously messy, you have to eat them with a fork? You've found them in these seven-layer-dip totchos, a bed of soft yet crispy tater tots piled high with sour cream, refried beans, cheddar cheese, guacamole, and a homemade green salsa that can be as spicy as you like. Serve these at your next football party, and your guests will be more fixated on the food than the big game, guaranteed. Find more party-worthy recipes in Dana DeVolk's new cookbook, The Cozy Table ($25).

7-Layer-Dip Totchos From The Cozy Table by Dana DeVolk Notes Seven-layer dip is one of those iconic, nostalgic appetizers. Layers of beans, cheese, sour cream, and other goodies make it a go-to dip for ­get-togethers! Totchos have been a fun staple for a while now, incorporating nacho toppings on tater tots for a yummy twist. Instead of classic nacho toppings, I mix it up with seven layers of deliciousness as a nod to childhood! Ingredients Green salsa: 1 pound tomatillos, husked 1 poblano pepper 1/4 white onion 2 garlic cloves 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin 3 cracks black pepper Nachos: 26 frozen tater tots, or similar product 1/2 cup refried beans 1/4 cup diced tomato (from 1 medium tomato) 1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar (or cheese blend of your choice) 1/2 avocado, peeled, pitted, and mashed 1/4 cup sour cream 2 tablespoons green salsa or salsa of your choice 1 tablespoon roughly chopped cilantro 1 scallion, thinly sliced Directions For the green salsa: Preheat the oven to 425°F. Place the oil in a large bowl. Toss the tomatillos, poblano, onion, and garlic in the oil. Transfer to a baking sheet. Roast in the oven for 15 minutes, flipping the items over halfway through. Remove from the oven and let cool completely. Remove the poblano and remove the skin, stem, and seeds. Place the poblano flesh in a blender, add all the remaining ingredients, and blend until smooth. Store in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 1 week. For the tater tot nachos: Preheat the oven to 425°F. Place the tater tots in a single layer in an 8-inch cast-iron skillet or oven-safe dish. Bake for 20 minutes. Top the tater tots with the beans, tomato, and cheese. Bake for an additional 3 minutes, until the cheese is melted. Top with the mashed avocado, sour cream, and salsa. Garnish with the cilantro and sliced scallion. Information Category Appetizers Yield 2 servings