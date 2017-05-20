 Skip Nav
The Cool — Er, Hot — Detail That Sets These Ice-Cream-Stuffed Doughnuts Apart
The Cool — Er, Hot — Detail That Sets These Ice-Cream-Stuffed Doughnuts Apart

A Los Angeles food-truck-turned-dessert-bar is perfecting the food hybrid model with its ice-cream-stuffed doughnuts. Founded by Barb Batiste, B Sweet Dessert Bar is known for its so-called Halo Pressed Ice Cream Sandwich. The decadent dessert involves your preferred ice cream flavor encased in a hot glazed doughnut.

What makes the Halo dessert such a success is its combination of hot and cold temperatures. The ice cream flavor selection is pretty incredible, as well. There's vanilla, mint chip, rocky road, cookies and cream, chocolate malted crunch, and ube. The ice cream sandwich is priced at $5. Ahead, see pictures of the awe-inducing dessert.

Food HybridsFood NewsFood TrendsIce CreamDoughnutsDessert
