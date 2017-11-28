 Skip Nav
20 Recipes That Will Make You Want to Get an Instant Pot ASAP
Chrissy Teigen
The 20 Best Kitchen Hacks From Chrissy Teigen
Cooking Basics
Keep Bread Fresh (Practically) Forever With This Trick
Holiday Food
11 Spiked and Spiced Apple Cider Recipes
20 Recipes That Will Make You Want to Get an Instant Pot ASAP

Chances are you've been seeing Instant Pot recipes all over the internet lately. If you're scratching your head wondering what exactly that means or if an instant pot is the same thing as a slow cooker, allow this beginner breakdown to help. The Instant Pot is a countertop cooking tool that's like a cross between a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, and a sauté pan. According to its description, it's a "multi-cooker, capable of replacing a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker/porridge maker, sauté/browning pan, steamer, yogurt maker, and stockpot warmer."

Plenty of bloggers and cooks are fans of the Instant Pot and have figured out how to make chicken, soups, rice, and even cheesecake in the appliance. If you're curious about experimenting with an Instant Pot — and potentially replacing your slow cooker — read ahead for more recipes to start with.

Instant Pot Garlic Chicken Soup
Instant Pot Steel-Cut Oats
Instant Pot Pesto Chicken and Potatoes
Instant Pot Korean Beef
Instant Pot Butter Rice
Instant Pot Meatballs
Instant Pot Hard-Boiled Eggs
Instant Pot Chocolate Cake
Instant Pot 4-Ingredient Barbecue Chicken
Instant Pot Vegetable Soup
Instant Pot Oreo Cheesecake
Instant Pot Chicken Piccata
Instant Pot Chicken Creole
Instant Pot French Dip Sandwiches
Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili
Instant Pot Congee
Instant Pot Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Instant Pot Salsa Verde Chicken
Salsa Verde Chicken Casserole
