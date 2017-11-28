20 Recipes That Will Make You Want to Get an Instant Pot ASAP

Chances are you've been seeing Instant Pot recipes all over the internet lately. If you're scratching your head wondering what exactly that means or if an instant pot is the same thing as a slow cooker, allow this beginner breakdown to help. The Instant Pot is a countertop cooking tool that's like a cross between a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, and a sauté pan. According to its description, it's a "multi-cooker, capable of replacing a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker/porridge maker, sauté/browning pan, steamer, yogurt maker, and stockpot warmer."

Plenty of bloggers and cooks are fans of the Instant Pot and have figured out how to make chicken, soups, rice, and even cheesecake in the appliance. If you're curious about experimenting with an Instant Pot — and potentially replacing your slow cooker — read ahead for more recipes to start with.