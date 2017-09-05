This Recipe Proves Cooking Dinner Shouldn't Take Longer Than 15 Minutes

 Skip Nav
A chicken and potato dinner doesn't have to take longer than 15 minutes, thanks to the Instant Pot and this cookbook: The I Love My Instant Pot Recipe Book ($17) by Michelle Fagone, out April 1. The homemade pesto, quickly blitzed in a food processor, provides the key flavors to this dish. But if you need to bust out a jar of premade pesto, it will knock down the time to a laughable eight to 10 minutes. Gosh, who thought cooking at home could be so friggin' easy?

Easy Pesto Chicken and Red Potatoes

Easy Pesto Chicken and Red Potatoes

Notes

There's something to be said for a dish that not only tastes delicious but smells delicious, too. And this recipe gives you the best of both worlds. In addition, this pesto chicken is incredibly quick and easy to make. This is one of those go-to recipes that you'll find yourself impressing your family with at least once a week.

Easy Chicken and Potatoes Dinner in an Instant Pot

Ingredients

  1. For pesto:
  2. 1 cup fresh basil leaves
  3. 1 cup fresh parsley leaves
  4. 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  5. 1/3 cup pine nuts
  6. 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan
  7. 3-5 cloves garlic
  8. 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  9. 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  1. For chicken:
  2. 3 pounds boneless chicken thighs
  3. 3/4 cup pesto
  4. 2 pounds (8 medium) red potatoes, quartered
  5. 1 large sweet onion, peeled and chopped
  6. 1 cup chicken broth

Directions

  1. To make pesto: Pulse the following ingredients in a small food processor: fresh basil leaves, fresh parsley leaves, extra-virgin olive oil, pine nuts, freshly grated Parmesan, garlic, sea salt, and ground black pepper.
  2. To make chicken: Place chicken in a bowl or plastic bag. Add pesto. Toss or shake chicken to distribute the pesto evenly over the thighs. Set aside in the refrigerator.
  3. Layer potatoes and onions in the Instant Pot®. Pour in the chicken broth. Place chicken on top. Lock lid.
  4. Press the Manual button and adjust time to 10 minutes. When timer beeps, let pressure release naturally for 10 minutes. Quick release any additional pressure until float valve drops and then unlock lid. Check the chicken using a meat thermometer to ensure the internal temperature is at least 165°F.
  5. Using a slotted spoon, remove chicken and potatoes and transfer to a platter. Discard liquid. Serve warm.

Excerpted from The I Love My Instant Pot© Recipe Book: From Trail Mix Oatmeal to Mongolian Beef BBQ, 175 Easy and Delicious Recipes by Michelle Fagone (CavegirlCuisine.com). Used by permission of the publisher, Adams Media, a division of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved. Photography by James Stefiuk.

Information

Category
Main Dishes
Cuisine
Italian
Yield
5 servings
Image Source: James Stefiuk
