Tired of Bland, Dry Chicken? Add Jalapeños!

Notes

I say four servings on this because that's how many we are in my family, and half of those are tiny Mexicans who don't eat that much. Felipe, my fiancé, and I can easily eat this whole thing by ourselves. One of the very best things you can master is how to roast a flavorful and moist chicken, because you will find endless uses for it once you do. For this one, you'd think there's so much heat from the raw jalapeño, but during the roasting it mellows out to smoky perfection. It also serves as a barrier between the flesh of the chicken and the direct heat in the oven, so the breast stays nice and moist. Think of when you put aluminum foil over turkey breast so you don't overcook it while you're waiting for the thighs to reach 160°F; same deal, but you also get a huge kick of flavor. You can use any chile, really, including serranos, habaneros, or even poblanos if you cut them into strips. I seriously doubt there will be any leftovers, but if there are, the shredded meat is great for tostadas or enchiladas. Enjoy with an ice-cold cerveza after a long day at work, and you'll be set for the evening.