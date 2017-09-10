 Skip Nav
John Legend Manages to Make Gordon Ramsay's Insults Sound Downright Sexy

John Legend manages to make Gordon Ramsay's fieriest insults sound heaven-sent — and pretty sexy, too. In a hilarious spoof on The Nightly Show, the Grammy Award-winning singer presented the audience with a live performance of his pretend album Gordon, which is made up of some of the British chef's best insults like, "I'll get you more pumpkin, and I'll ram it right up your f*cking arse." It's bizarre to hear such harsh words sung in such a melodic and soothing way, and the combination will make you double over with laughter. Watch the video for yourself to hear every glorious insult John Legend belts out and see a surprise visit from Gordon himself. The only burn that we wish made the cut? "Idiot sandwich."

