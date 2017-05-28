 Skip Nav
This Krispy Kreme Coffee Spread Is Like Nutella but Even More Magical
A Bacon-Wrapped Upgrade to an American Cookout Classic
Avocado Cupcakes Are the Sweet Way to Fuel Your Avocado Obession
5 Pisco Sours That'll Make You Feel Like You're Vacationing in Peru

Krispy Kreme Coffee Spread

This Krispy Kreme Coffee Spread Is Like Nutella but Even More Magical

A post shared by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on

It's our belief that one should never have to choose between coffee and dessert . . . and Krispy Kreme is looking out for us all. Not only does the beloved chain offer cult-favorite doughnuts and coffee in its stores, but soon you'll also be able to bring home a new dessert favorite from Krispy Kreme: coffee spread. The arabica-hazelnut concoction is like a hybrid between Nutella and your morning cup of joe, and it comes in flavors like Caramel Macchiato. These jars of goodness are reportedly hitting Walmart shelves later this year, so be sure to keep an eye out during your next shopping trip!

