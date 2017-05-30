 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
For $6, Little Caesars New Pizza Has 2 Cheeses and Over 50 Pepperoni
Original Recipes
Dr Pepper Fans Will Love These Soda-Filled Cupcakes
Get the Dish
Pretzel Fairy Wands Taste as Magical as They Look
Summer
Skip the Gas Station Junk and Pack 1 of These Road Trip Snacks Instead

Little Caesars ExtraMostBestest Pizza

For $6, Little Caesars New Pizza Has 2 Cheeses and Over 50 Pepperoni

Little Caesars is taking the meaning of "extra cheese and pepperoni" to a whole new level with its newest pizza. The ExtraMostBestest Pizza — yes, that really is the name — has an insane amount of mozzarella cheese, muenster cheese, and pepperoni, and a large costs just $6. Little Caesars said in a statement that the pizza has "the most pepperoni and cheese of any large round standard menu one-topping pepperoni pizza sold by the other three major national pizza chains. The round pizza is topped with even more of the chain's fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and muenster cheese blend and well over 50 pepperoni slices." Basically, every single bite guarantees the perfect pepperoni to cheese ratio, and each slice comes with a serious cheese pull.

You might be used to Little Caesar's iconic $5 Hot-n-Ready pepperoni pizzas, and the ExtraMostBestest is available starting on May 30 as a Hot-n-Ready for a dollar more than the standard. We're not above adding even more cheese and pepperoni to an already-cooked pizza, so we're glad Little Caesars did the work for us.

Image Source: Little Caesars
Join the conversation
Food DeliveryFood NewsPizzaFast Food
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food News
OMG, Starbucks Is Releasing a New Pink Drink You've Never Seen Before!
by Erin Cullum
Ariana Grande Message to Fans About Manchester
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande's Benefit Concert For Manchester Will Include Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and More
by Laura Marie Meyers
Why Does Pizza Make People Happy?
Food News
This Is the Reason Pizza Makes You So Happy
by Anna Monette Roberts
SOBEWFF
It's Not Ayesha Curry's Pizza You'll Be Eyeing — It's the Swimsuit She's Wearing
by Erin Cullum
Kinder Joy Egg Toys for Kids Coming to US
Little Kids
Kinder Eggs Are Coming to the US, and Your Kids Are Going to Lose Their Sh*t
by Alessia Santoro
Pizza Undercut Hairstyle
Hair Tutorials
This Undercut "Pizza" Hairstyle Will Make You Seriously Hungry
by Tori-Crowther
Disney Light-Up Cotton Candy
Walt Disney World
by Brinton Parker
Low-Carb Cauliflower Crust Pizza Recipe
Healthy Recipes
Here's That Cauliflower Pizza Crust Everyone Keeps Talking About
by Lizzie Fuhr
Old Trailer Converted to a Mobile Bar
DIY
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Food at Disneyland Summer of Heroes
Food Reviews
by Nicole Iizuka
Sheet-Pan Fajitas Recipe
Original Recipes
by Erin Cullum
Chip Gaines's Book Capital Gaines
HGTV
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds