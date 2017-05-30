For $6, Little Caesars New Pizza Has 2 Cheeses and Over 50 Pepperoni

Little Caesars is taking the meaning of "extra cheese and pepperoni" to a whole new level with its newest pizza. The ExtraMostBestest Pizza — yes, that really is the name — has an insane amount of mozzarella cheese, muenster cheese, and pepperoni, and a large costs just $6. Little Caesars said in a statement that the pizza has "the most pepperoni and cheese of any large round standard menu one-topping pepperoni pizza sold by the other three major national pizza chains. The round pizza is topped with even more of the chain's fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and muenster cheese blend and well over 50 pepperoni slices." Basically, every single bite guarantees the perfect pepperoni to cheese ratio, and each slice comes with a serious cheese pull.

You might be used to Little Caesar's iconic $5 Hot-n-Ready pepperoni pizzas, and the ExtraMostBestest is available starting on May 30 as a Hot-n-Ready for a dollar more than the standard. We're not above adding even more cheese and pepperoni to an already-cooked pizza, so we're glad Little Caesars did the work for us.