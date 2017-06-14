Holy Sh*t, McDonald's Has Sandwiches With Guacamole, and No, It's Not Extra

Image Source: McDonald's

We've already established that guacamole makes everything better, so why not throw it on our favorite fast food meals?! McDonald's recently added the avocado-based topping to its new line of Signature Crafted Sandwiches and well, we're seriously pumped.

The Pico Guacamole Buttermilk Crispy Chicken sandwich tops a crispy chicken patty with pico de gallo, a slice of white cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, creamy buttermilk ranch sauce, and of course, zesty guacamole on an artisan bun. If crispy chicken isn't your thing and you're somehow not drooling yet, maybe this will do it — McDonald's has also introduced the Pico Guacamole accoutrements to a pure beef sandwich and a grilled chicken sandwich.

Foodie blogger Brunch Boys, got an early taste of the highly anticipated sandwich, and said it was "so delicious."

The sandwiches are available now at McDonald's locations, and we promise, they're going to guac your world.