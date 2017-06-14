 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Holy Sh*t, McDonald's Has Sandwiches With Guacamole, and No, It's Not Extra
Summer
3 Secret Ingredients Take Your Guacamole From Good to Best Effin' Ever
Summer
5 Things Every Tomato-Grower Needs to Know Before Planting
Get the Dish
OMG, We're Making Deep-Fried Oreos!

McDonald's Pico Guacamole Sandwich

Image Source: McDonald's

We've already established that guacamole makes everything better, so why not throw it on our favorite fast food meals?! McDonald's recently added the avocado-based topping to its new line of Signature Crafted Sandwiches and well, we're seriously pumped.

The Pico Guacamole Buttermilk Crispy Chicken sandwich tops a crispy chicken patty with pico de gallo, a slice of white cheddar cheese, lettuce, onions, creamy buttermilk ranch sauce, and of course, zesty guacamole on an artisan bun. If crispy chicken isn't your thing and you're somehow not drooling yet, maybe this will do it — McDonald's has also introduced the Pico Guacamole accoutrements to a pure beef sandwich and a grilled chicken sandwich.

Foodie blogger Brunch Boys, got an early taste of the highly anticipated sandwich, and said it was "so delicious."

ADVERTISEMENT

Crispy chicken, pico degallo, zesty guac, and artisan bun; I'm SO DOWN! #ad I collaborated with @McDonalds to get a first hand look (and bite) of their newest #SignatureCraftedSandwiches, and the Pico Guacamole was def my fav! Which one would you choose? Already tried one? Let me know what you thought with #SignatureCrafted

A post shared by Brunch Boys-NYC Food Lifestyle (@brunchboys) on

The sandwiches are available now at McDonald's locations, and we promise, they're going to guac your world.

Join the conversation
Food NewsGuacamoleSandwichesFast FoodMcDonald's
Join The Conversation
Food News
Arby's New Ghirardelli Chocolate Shake Isn't a Unicorn — It's a Liger
by Erin Cullum
KFC Zinger Chicken Sandwich
Food Reviews
One of KFC's International Favorites Is Finally Coming to the States
by Hedy Phillips
The Pioneer Woman's Egg Sandwich
Food News
Breakfast Doesn't Get Better Than The Pioneer Woman's Go-To Egg Sandwich
by Anna Monette Roberts
How to Make Clear Ice Cubes
Food News
Try This Hack For Freezing Clear Ice Cubes
by Erin Cullum
Sam Taylor-Johnson Quotes About Fifty Shades of Grey 2017
Fifty Shades of Grey
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds