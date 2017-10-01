 Skip Nav
Food News
The Bestselling Target Snacks to Keep Stocked at all Times
Dinner
22 Cozy Slow-Cooker Casseroles That Make Life Easy
Food Video
DIY Mini Cinnamon Roll Cereal to Fuel Your Nostalgia
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Company's Wine Ice Cream Flavors Go Way Beyond Basic Chardonnay

Wine? Ice cream? Say no more — we're all in. And Mercer's, a New York ice creamery, has perfected the art of boozy ice cream, offering a variety of wine-infused flavors that go way beyond basic Chardonnay. You're covered whether you want fruity notes, chocolate undertones, or just straight-up wine-flavored ice cream. With 10 different types of the alcoholic dessert, there's definitely one you'll love.

Check out each flavor, then find out where to pick up Mercer's wine ice cream for your next extra-happy hour.

Related
Clear Your Freezer: Vodka Ice Cream Is Here, and It'll Turn You Into a Happy Drunk

Chocolate Cabernet
Lemon Sparkling
Cherry Merlot
Peach White Zinfandel
Port
Red Raspberry Chardonnay
Riesling
Shiraz
Spice
Strawberry Sparkling
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food HybridsFood NewsFood TrendsIce CreamAlcoholWine
Join The Conversation
Food News
This New Disneyland-Exclusive Starbucks Mug Has Its Very Own Hidden Mickey
by Brinton Parker
Taco Bell Secrets Revealed
Food News
8 Things You Never Knew About Taco Bell, Straight From a Former Employee
by Erin Cullum
How Much Does Jay Z's Champagne Cost?
Jay Z
You Might Want to Sit Down Before Hearing How Much Jay Z's Champagne Costs
by Erin Cullum
Whole Foods French Wine and Cheese
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Cookies and Cream M&M's
Food News
Cookies & "Scream" M&M's Are Here to Make This Halloween the Best Yet!
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds