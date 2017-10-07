The Most Convenient Way to Make Lasagna, According to Martha Stewart

You can always count on lasagna to be cheesy, bubbly, and perfect for potlucks and dinner parties. One way to make it better? A few hours in the slow cooker. A sausage-rich tomato sauce, textured with onions, garlic, and carrots, comes together quickly on the stovetop but is transformed in flavor when layered with pasta and mozzarella and finished in the slow cooker. Expect a wonderfully tasty, easy, and hearty dish you'll want to cook up for years to come, along with many more recipes of that nature in Martha Stewart's Slow Cooker ($18) from the editors at Martha Stewart Living.

Sausage Lasagna From Martha Stewart's Slow Cooker by the editors of Martha Stewart Living Notes Don’t be tempted to use fresh mozzarella; supermarket varieties work better for this recipe. Ingredients 1 pound Italian pork sausage, casings removed 1 pound ground beef sirloin 1 onion, finely chopped 2 carrots, finely chopped 2 garlic cloves, minced Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste 1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes in puree 9 no-boil lasagna noodles 2 cups coarsely grated part-skim mozzarella (8 ounces) Directions Preheat a 5-to 6-quart slow cooker. In a 5-quart Dutch oven or heavy pot, cook sausage and beef over medium-high, breaking up meat with a spoon, until no longer pink, 4 to 6 minutes. Add onion, carrots, and garlic; season with salt and pepper. Cook until onion has softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, then tomatoes. Bring to a boil, and remove from heat. Spoon 2 cups meat sauce into the slow cooker. Layer 3 noodles (breaking them as needed to fit), 2 cups meat sauce, and 1/2 cup cheese; repeat with two more layers (refrigerate 1/2 cup cheese for topping). Cover and cook on low, 4 to 6 hours (or on high for 2 to 3 hours). Top lasagna with reserved cheese. Cover and cook on low until cheese has melted, about 10 minutes, before serving. Reprinted from Martha Stewart's Slow Cooker. Copyright © 2017 by Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Inc. Photographs copyright © 2017 by Stephen Kent Johnson. Published by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Information Category Pasta, Main Dishes Cuisine Italian Yield 8 servings