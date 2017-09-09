How to Make a Delicious Doughnut Frappé For National Coffee Day

National Coffee Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a tasty twist on your favorite, flavorful coffee? In order to make the holiday truly sensational, try blending up The Original Donut Shop® Coffee Regular with a delectable secret ingredient: doughnuts! With a drop of simple syrup and a dollop of whole milk, you can play up the mouthwatering notes of your beloved coffee while satisfying your sweet tooth. Prepare your blender (and your taste buds) for this truly revolutionary beverage.

We partnered with The Original Donut Shop® Coffee to share this utterly delicious doughnut frappé so you can #havemorefun on National Coffee Day.