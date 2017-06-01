Here's Where You Can Get a Free Doughnut on National Doughnut Day

We'll take any excuse to eat a doughnut, especially if there's a made-up national holiday dedicated to the cause. National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 2, and plenty of your favorite places are offering free doughnuts in celebration. Take advantage of this opportunity while it lasts, and stop by one of the following doughnut shops to snag your breakfast of champions!

Krispy Kreme: You can get any doughnut of your choice for free from Krispy Kreme.

Dunkin' Donuts: Dunkin' Donuts is giving away a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

Duck Donuts: East Coast-based chain Duck Donuts is offering a free doughnut of your choice with any purchase. Plus, your receipt will include a BOGO coupon for a buy one, get one free half-dozen deal valid through August.

Tim Hortons: Coffee chain Tim Hortons will give away a free doughnut with the purchase of coffee.

Cumberland Farms: Convenience store chain Cumerland Farms is offering a free doughnut with the purchase of any size coffee or Chill Zone beverage from 5 a.m. through 10 a.m.

LaMar's Donuts: Just print or show this LaMar's Golden Ticket to receive a free (nonspecialty) doughnut.

Honey Dew Donuts: Honey Dew Donuts is treating each customer to a free Coco Loco Doughnut with the purchase of any medium-size or larger beverage. The featured flavor is a new doughnut that's topped with almond-flavored chocolate frosting and sprinkled with coconut flakes.

Fractured Prune: Fractured Prune is giving away its OC Sand Doughnuts, aka doughnuts with a honey glaze and cinnamon sugar.