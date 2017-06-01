 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Here's Where You Can Get a Free Doughnut on National Doughnut Day
Get the Dish
A Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich For the Cookie Monster in Your Life
Recipes
Hands Down the Best Way to Roast Potatoes
Fast and Easy
40+ Good-Looking Lunches to Bring to Work

National Doughnut Day Freebies 2017

Here's Where You Can Get a Free Doughnut on National Doughnut Day

We'll take any excuse to eat a doughnut, especially if there's a made-up national holiday dedicated to the cause. National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 2, and plenty of your favorite places are offering free doughnuts in celebration. Take advantage of this opportunity while it lasts, and stop by one of the following doughnut shops to snag your breakfast of champions!

Related
8 Things You Never Knew About Krispy Kreme, Straight From an Insider Employee

  • Krispy Kreme: You can get any doughnut of your choice for free from Krispy Kreme.
  • Dunkin' Donuts: Dunkin' Donuts is giving away a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.
  • Duck Donuts: East Coast-based chain Duck Donuts is offering a free doughnut of your choice with any purchase. Plus, your receipt will include a BOGO coupon for a buy one, get one free half-dozen deal valid through August.
  • Tim Hortons: Coffee chain Tim Hortons will give away a free doughnut with the purchase of coffee.
  • Cumberland Farms: Convenience store chain Cumerland Farms is offering a free doughnut with the purchase of any size coffee or Chill Zone beverage from 5 a.m. through 10 a.m.
  • LaMar's Donuts: Just print or show this LaMar's Golden Ticket to receive a free (nonspecialty) doughnut.
  • Honey Dew Donuts: Honey Dew Donuts is treating each customer to a free Coco Loco Doughnut with the purchase of any medium-size or larger beverage. The featured flavor is a new doughnut that's topped with almond-flavored chocolate frosting and sprinkled with coconut flakes.
  • Fractured Prune: Fractured Prune is giving away its OC Sand Doughnuts, aka doughnuts with a honey glaze and cinnamon sugar.
Image Source: Flickr user Ruth Hartnup
Join the conversation
Freebies And DiscountsFood NewsDoughnuts
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Krispy Kreme Secrets Revealed
Food News
8 Things You Never Knew About Krispy Kreme, Straight From an Insider Employee
by Erin Cullum
Ice-Cream-Stuffed Doughnuts
Food News
The Cool — Er, Hot — Detail That Sets These Ice-Cream-Stuffed Doughnuts Apart
by Kelsey Garcia
Sugarfina Casamigos Tequila Candy
Food News
by Erin Cullum
California Pizza Kitchen Secrets Revealed
Food News
What California Pizza Kitchen Serves in Japan, Plus More Surprising Facts
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds