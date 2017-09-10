Ah! Cheesecake Kit Kats Are a Very Real Thing — but Only in the UK

Get ready to either plan a trip to the UK or drop some cash online to order, because New York Cheesecake Kit Kat Chunky is officially a brand-new candy bar that will be released on Sept. 18. A few lucky candy hunters have gotten their hands on it already, though, like Instagrammer @nibsnscribs. According to her, the Kit Kat was spotted at a Tesco and is a superb piece of candy.

"The creamy milk chocolate started off as the star of the show, then in came a smooth yet slightly intense vanilla flavour that did not taste artificial," she wrote on her blog, Nibbles 'n' Scribbles. She noted that the cheesecake flavor actually tasted like cheesecake, which few candies achieve. She said it doesn't quite beat the peanut butter Chunky, but we still personally believe the original Chunky is the best one.