 Skip Nav
Food Video
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
Healthy Recipes
Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding

New York Cheesecake Kit Kat Chunky

Ah! Cheesecake Kit Kats Are a Very Real Thing — but Only in the UK

A post shared by Nibbles n Scribbles (@nibsnscribs) on

Get ready to either plan a trip to the UK or drop some cash online to order, because New York Cheesecake Kit Kat Chunky is officially a brand-new candy bar that will be released on Sept. 18. A few lucky candy hunters have gotten their hands on it already, though, like Instagrammer @nibsnscribs. According to her, the Kit Kat was spotted at a Tesco and is a superb piece of candy.

"The creamy milk chocolate started off as the star of the show, then in came a smooth yet slightly intense vanilla flavour that did not taste artificial," she wrote on her blog, Nibbles 'n' Scribbles. She noted that the cheesecake flavor actually tasted like cheesecake, which few candies achieve. She said it doesn't quite beat the peanut butter Chunky, but we still personally believe the original Chunky is the best one.

A post shared by @candyhunting on

Join the conversation
Kit KatFood NewsJunk FoodCandy
Join The Conversation
Walt Disney World
by Erin Cullum
Best Whole Foods Chocolate
Food Reviews
These Are the Best Candies You Should Be Buying at Whole Foods Right Now
by Hedy Phillips
How Joanna Gaines Cooks Vegetables
Food News
Steal This Helpful Meal-Prep Hack From Joanna Gaines
by Anna Monette Roberts
All-Black KitchenAid Mixer
Kitchens
KitchenAid Has a New All-Black Stand Mixer That Matches Your Soul
by Erin Cullum
New Halloween Candy 2017
Food News
Here's All the New Halloween Candy You HAVE to Try This Year
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds