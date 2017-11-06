Cancel Your Christmas Wish List Because All You Need Is Oreo's Milkshake Gift Set

A post shared by @candyhunting on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

In today's edition of Oreo news we weren't expecting, we present the Oreo Milkshake Gift Set! This is a real thing that exists in stores, and it was spotted at Walmart by Instagram user Candyhunting, so just when you thought it wasn't acceptable to give a box of Oreos to someone for Christmas, this happened. The gift set comes with two ceramic cups with an Oreo logo, an ice cream scoop, two blue and white straws, and four Oreo cookies. The recipe for the Oreo vanilla milkshake is printed right on the cups, so you never have to worry about looking it up. The gift set, of course, does not include a blender, ice cream, or milk, so you'll have to have those supplies on hand. If you're anything like us, you can name more than a few people who would 100 percent add this to their wish lists, so it looks like most of our Christmas shopping is done! We have a feeling if we opened a box with cute wrapping paper to discover this gem of a gift, we'd be pretty freaking happy.