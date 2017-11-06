 Skip Nav
Cooking Basics
The 1 Thing I Learned in Italy That Changed the Way I Cook
Cooking Basics
Keep Bread Fresh (Practically) Forever With This Trick
Holiday Food
25 Hostess Gifts to Bring on Thanksgiving — They're Really Good!

Oreo Milkshake Gift Set

Cancel Your Christmas Wish List Because All You Need Is Oreo's Milkshake Gift Set

A post shared by @candyhunting on

In today's edition of Oreo news we weren't expecting, we present the Oreo Milkshake Gift Set! This is a real thing that exists in stores, and it was spotted at Walmart by Instagram user Candyhunting, so just when you thought it wasn't acceptable to give a box of Oreos to someone for Christmas, this happened. The gift set comes with two ceramic cups with an Oreo logo, an ice cream scoop, two blue and white straws, and four Oreo cookies. The recipe for the Oreo vanilla milkshake is printed right on the cups, so you never have to worry about looking it up. The gift set, of course, does not include a blender, ice cream, or milk, so you'll have to have those supplies on hand. If you're anything like us, you can name more than a few people who would 100 percent add this to their wish lists, so it looks like most of our Christmas shopping is done! We have a feeling if we opened a box with cute wrapping paper to discover this gem of a gift, we'd be pretty freaking happy.

Join the conversation
Holiday FoodOREOMilkshakesFood NewsChristmasHoliday
OREO
Oreo's New Hot Cocoa Mix Is the Perfect Answer to Crisp Fall Weather
by Terry Carter
Starbucks Red Cup Pictures 2017
Holiday Food
14 Colorful Photos That Show How People Are Decorating Their Starbucks "Red" Cups
by Erin Cullum
Gifts For Grandmas
Gift Guide
15 Sweet and Thoughtful Gifts Your Grandma Will Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Alcohol Advent Calendars
Holiday Food
Cheers to the Christmas Countdown With These 5 Boozy Advent Calendars!
by Erin Cullum
Pluto Disney Holiday Popcorn Bucket
Holiday Food
Prepare For Disney's Holiday Popcorn Bucket to Cause Hour-Long Lines
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds