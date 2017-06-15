If Fried Chicken and Broccoli Had a Baby, It Would Be This Recipe

Parmesan-Crusted Roasted Broccoli Recipe
Honestly, broccoli is very seldom the highlight of any given meal. However, Eddie McNamara turns this overlooked veggie into a culinary highlight with his recipe in Toss Your Own Salad ($12). Transform your broccoli and watch it get devoured instantly.
Parmesan Crusted Roasted Broccoli
From Toss Your Own Salad: The Meatless Cookbook with Burgers, Bolognese and Balls by Eddie McNamara
Notes
What if broccoli and fried chicken had a delicious vegetarian baby? You would manage to do the impossible: get super excited about broccoli.
Ingredients
- 2 broccoli crowns/heads, stems removed, cut into small pieces (Save the stems for a slaw. We don't waste food here.)
- 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
- 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
- 1 large egg
- Glug of olive oil
- Punch (not a pinch) of kosher salt
- Generous amount of ground black pepper
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Set up a bowl of ice water. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Bring a large pot of very salty water to a boil.
- Blanch the broccoli crowns in the boiling water for 4 minutes, then transfer them to the bowl of ice water to shock them (to set the color and halt the cooking). Once cool, drain the broccoli in a colander.
- In a small bowl, combine the cheese, bread crumbs, egg, oil, salt, and pepper until it forms a paste.
- Place the broccoli on the lined baking sheet. Spread the paste over the broccoli; you don't have to cover the whole thing.
- Roast for 30 minutes.
- Let cool. Serve, and completely change the way you think about broccoli.
Copyright © 2017 by Eddie McNamara and reprinted by permission of St. Martin's Griffin.
Image Source: April Rankin