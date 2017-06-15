 Skip Nav
If Fried Chicken and Broccoli Had a Baby, It Would Be This Recipe
These Edible Pick-Up Sticks Let You Play With Your Food
Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch
100 Appetizers Perfect For Any Occasion

Parmesan-Crusted Roasted Broccoli Recipe

Honestly, broccoli is very seldom the highlight of any given meal. However, Eddie McNamara turns this overlooked veggie into a culinary highlight with his recipe in Toss Your Own Salad ($12). Transform your broccoli and watch it get devoured instantly.

Notes

What if broccoli and fried chicken had a delicious vegetarian baby? You would manage to do the impossible: get super excited about broccoli.

Ingredients

  1. 2 broccoli crowns/heads, stems removed, cut into small pieces (Save the stems for a slaw. We don't waste food here.)
  2. 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese
  3. 1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
  4. 1 large egg
  5. Glug of olive oil
  6. Punch (not a pinch) of kosher salt
  7. Generous amount of ground black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Set up a bowl of ice water. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Bring a large pot of very salty water to a boil.
  3. Blanch the broccoli crowns in the boiling water for 4 minutes, then transfer them to the bowl of ice water to shock them (to set the color and halt the cooking). Once cool, drain the broccoli in a colander.
  4. In a small bowl, combine the cheese, bread crumbs, egg, oil, salt, and pepper until it forms a paste.
  5. Place the broccoli on the lined baking sheet. Spread the paste over the broccoli; you don't have to cover the whole thing.
  6. Roast for 30 minutes.
  7. Let cool. Serve, and completely change the way you think about broccoli.
Copyright © 2017 by Eddie McNamara and reprinted by permission of St. Martin's Griffin.

Information

Category
Side Dishes, Greens
Image Source: April Rankin
