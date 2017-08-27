Pepsi's Spicy New Soda Features a Flavor You'd Never Expect

Pepsi fans, get ready for a new flavor you've never experienced before: Pepsi Fire! The soda has cinnamon flavors and is available in stores starting on May 22. Pepsi describes the soda as a "cola with an unconventional cinnamon-flavored twist," and the new packaging features flames to reflect the fiery flavor. We're not sure if the new flavor will have as strong a cinnamon taste as a Hot Tamale or Big Red Gum, but we can't wait to find out!