Baking
25 Cookies From Around the World
3 Microwaveable Breakfast Mugs You Can Eat on the Go
12 Recipes You Can Make From Alton Brown's Latest Cookbook
All the Pickle-Flavored Chips Your Taste Buds Could Ever Possibly Desire

Pickle-flavored snacks are kind of a big "dill" right now, and man are we here for it. In the past few years, we've noticed an increase in food products like cashews, popsicles, and even gummies (yes, really) that purposely taste like the briny version of cucumbers, but by far our favorite choice for satisfying those midday cravings has to be pickle-flavored chips. Various brands, both big and small, happen to sell their own versions of these flavor-packed snacks, so we combed through the depths of the internet to uncover all the pickle-flavored chips you could ever desire. Be warned: they're all highly addictive. Netflix and dill, anyone?

Farmhouse Culture Kraut Krisps in Dill Pickle
Kettle Brand Thick + Bold Dill Pickle Chips
Deep River Snacks New York Spicy Dill Pickle Potato Chips
Old Dutch Dill Pickle-Flavored Potato Chips
McClure's Garlic Dill Pickle and Spicy Pickle Potato Chips
Utz Ripples Fried Dill Pickle Potato Chips
Pringles in Screamin' Dill Pickle
Dill Pickle Lay's
Simply 7 Dill Pickle Kale Chips
Wise Ridgies in Dill Pickle
Golden Flake Dill Pickle Potato Chips
