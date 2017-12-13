10 Food Trends That Will Be Big in 2018, According to Pinterest

For the fourth year in a row, Pinterest released Pinterest 100, a list of trends that will be big in the new year. The food world in 2018 will be all about redefined snacking, coffee with an unexpected twist, and plant-based "meat," and those who continue to scour Pinterest for the best recipe ideas will want to get in on all the buzz. Get ready for some major inspiration for the new year, and check off the following 10 trendy ingredients and ideas from your cooking list.