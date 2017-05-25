 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Pioneer Woman Swears by This 16-Minute Pasta Dish
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Grilled Cheese
Food Video
Curb Your Cereal Cravings With This Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake
Food News
McDonald's Pizza's Not Returning Plus More Facts About the Golden Arches

Pioneer Woman's Chicken Mozzarella Pasta

The Pioneer Woman Swears by This 16-Minute Pasta Dish

A post shared by Greg (@peeceofmind) on

It's a weeknight and you're ravenous, not to mention exhausted. Your freezer meals are depleted, and you can hardly stomach the idea of eating takeout — again.

Then something happens. You remember the Pioneer Woman episode that inspired you to grocery shop for this exact predicament, and suddenly, you're invincible.

Related
10 Ultracomforting Chicken Recipes From The Pioneer Woman

You go into Ree Drummond mode and immediately raid your own pantry, digging for that jar of pasta sauce and pack of rigatoni you know you have somewhere. You pull out the two lonely chicken breasts you've been meaning to cook and almost break out into song when you find the bags of basil and Italian parsley hiding in your vegetable drawer. The last ingredients you purchased for this casual emergency are waiting for you in the cheese drawer. Parmesan, your trusty standby, is accompanied by a fancier cheese that will make this dinner quickie feel like the hearty, stick-to-your-ribs meal your heart desires: fresh mozzarella.

You whip up this chicken mozzarella pasta in less than 20 minutes, pour yourself a glass of well-deserved wine, and make a mental note to repeat this every single week.

Join the conversation
Ree DrummondFast And EasyCelebrity ChefsFood NetworkDinnerPastaRecipes
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Appetizers
23 Alton Brown Recipes You Have to Try ASAP
by Erin Cullum
Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad
Ina Garten
Feed a Crowd With Sun-Dried-Tomato Pasta Salad
by Nicole Perry
Alfajores Cookie Recipe
Recipes
by Emilia Benton
Ina Garten
The Barefoot Contessa Shares a Recipe We All Need
by Anna Monette Roberts
Jacques Pepin's Egg Omelet Video
PBS
by Anna Monette Roberts
Puerto Rican Recipes
Dinner
Master Puerto Rican Food With These Mouthwatering Classic Recipes
by Alessandra Foresto
31 Days of Tacos Recipes
Dinner
31 Taco Recipes That Prove You Can Eat Tacos For a Month Without Getting Bored
by Alessandra Foresto
Spaghetti With Garlic White Wine Sauce Recipe
Original Recipes
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately
by Erin Cullum
Baked Pasta With Radicchio and Mushrooms Recipe
Ina Garten
This Easy Ina Garten Recipe Will Become a Weeknight Favorite
by Nicole Perry
Giada De Laurentiis Chocolate Pasta
Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Reveals the 1 Surprising Ingredient She Adds to Pasta
by Lisa Peterson
Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake Recipe
Food Video
Curb Your Cereal Cravings With This Fruity Pebbles No-Bake Cheesecake
by Nicole Iizuka
Authentic Italian Cooking
Cooking Basics
15 Life-Changing Cooking Secrets You Can Learn From Italians
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds