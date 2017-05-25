The Pioneer Woman Swears by This 16-Minute Pasta Dish

A post shared by Greg (@peeceofmind) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

It's a weeknight and you're ravenous, not to mention exhausted. Your freezer meals are depleted, and you can hardly stomach the idea of eating takeout — again.

Then something happens. You remember the Pioneer Woman episode that inspired you to grocery shop for this exact predicament, and suddenly, you're invincible.



You go into Ree Drummond mode and immediately raid your own pantry, digging for that jar of pasta sauce and pack of rigatoni you know you have somewhere. You pull out the two lonely chicken breasts you've been meaning to cook and almost break out into song when you find the bags of basil and Italian parsley hiding in your vegetable drawer. The last ingredients you purchased for this casual emergency are waiting for you in the cheese drawer. Parmesan, your trusty standby, is accompanied by a fancier cheese that will make this dinner quickie feel like the hearty, stick-to-your-ribs meal your heart desires: fresh mozzarella.

You whip up this chicken mozzarella pasta in less than 20 minutes, pour yourself a glass of well-deserved wine, and make a mental note to repeat this every single week.