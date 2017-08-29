 Skip Nav
Pumpkin Pie Rice Krispies Treats

Commence the Freakout: Pumpkin Pie Rice Krispies Treats Are Hitting Shelves!

Get ready to cancel your plans and head to the grocery store instead, because Pumpkin Pie Rice Krispies Treats have arrived! These pumpkin-flavored treats were recently spotted at Walmart, according to Instagram user The Impulsive Buy. This comes as no surprise since brands have begun to unleash all the pumpkin-flavored things this year already, like Cheerios, swirl bread, and cookies. But a pumpkin-pie-flavored Rice Krispies Treat is basically what our childhood dreams are made of, and we're going to need to get our hands on these ASAP. Excuse us while we run out the door and stock up!

Fall FoodPumpkinsFood NewsGrocery ShoppingFall
