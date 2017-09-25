I Made My Favorite Childhood Drink — And It's Still F*cking Delicious

Of all the things I remember about preschool — the swing set, the homemade Play-Doh, the building blocks — my most vivid memory is of making a drink called a Purple Cloud. Once a week, the parent volunteers would set up an assembly line for the tiny clientele. We would take turns making a grape-flavored milkshake-smoothie that was equal parts healthy (yogurt!) and delicious (ice cream!) that until now, I honestly thought the whole world knew about. I casually mentioned it in a meeting, and obviously, no one had heard of a Purple Cloud — because it's not a thing outside of TOPS Preschool in Orinda, CA. So I'm bringing it to you, the people. Unless you're a fan of grape flavors, it may sound kind of gross. I totally get that. But it's not. It's an amazingly simple treat that I loved as a kid, and when I made it today, I still loved it.



Purple Cloud Smoothies From Maggie Pehanick, POPSUGAR Food Ingredients 1/2 cup grape juice 1/2 cup seltzer water 1/2 cup plain yogurt 1/2 cup vanilla ice cream 1 cup ice Directions Add all ingredients to blender, blend on high, and enjoy! Information Category Drinks, Smoothies Yield 2 Cook Time 5 Nutrition Calories per serving 253