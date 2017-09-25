 Skip Nav
Original Recipes
Grab a Forkful of Happiness by Making This Garlicky Spaghetti Immediately
Cooking Basics
14 Grocery Staples I Always Have as a 20-Something on a Budget
Fast and Easy
60+ 1-Pan Dinners That Are Ready in an Hour or Less

Purple Cloud Recipe

I Made My Favorite Childhood Drink — And It's Still F*cking Delicious

Of all the things I remember about preschool — the swing set, the homemade Play-Doh, the building blocks — my most vivid memory is of making a drink called a Purple Cloud. Once a week, the parent volunteers would set up an assembly line for the tiny clientele. We would take turns making a grape-flavored milkshake-smoothie that was equal parts healthy (yogurt!) and delicious (ice cream!) that until now, I honestly thought the whole world knew about. I casually mentioned it in a meeting, and obviously, no one had heard of a Purple Cloud — because it's not a thing outside of TOPS Preschool in Orinda, CA. So I'm bringing it to you, the people. Unless you're a fan of grape flavors, it may sound kind of gross. I totally get that. But it's not. It's an amazingly simple treat that I loved as a kid, and when I made it today, I still loved it.

Purple Cloud Smoothies

Purple Cloud Smoothies

Purple Cloud Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1/2 cup grape juice
  2. 1/2 cup seltzer water
  3. 1/2 cup plain yogurt
  4. 1/2 cup vanilla ice cream
  5. 1 cup ice

Directions

  1. Add all ingredients to blender, blend on high, and enjoy!

Information

Category
Drinks, Smoothies
Yield
2
Cook Time
5

Nutrition

Calories per serving
253
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maggie Pehanick
Join the conversation
Kid-Friendly RecipesThe '90sOriginal RecipesNostalgiaSmoothiesMilkshakesRecipesDrinks
Join The Conversation
Healthy Recipes
The 1-Pan, 3-Ingredient, High-Protein Recipe You Can Eat Any Meal of the Day
by Jenny Sugar
Banana, Almond Butter, Sweet Potato Breakfast
Healthy Recipes
This 4-Ingredient High-Protein Sweet Potato Breakfast Takes 5 Minutes!
by Jenny Sugar
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie Bowl
Fast and Easy
Ease Your Way Into Pumpkin Spice Season With This Delicious Smoothie Bowl
by Nicole Perry
Acai Bowl With Berries and Banana Recipe
Recipes
An Acai Bowl Is Like a Smoothie You Eat With a Spoon
by Nicole Perry
Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken Recipe
Healthy Recipes
The Best Freaking Grilled Chicken You'll Ever Taste
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds