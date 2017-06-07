Rainbow Bakes Crepe Cake Recipe
Step Up Your Dessert Game With This Dazzling Rainbow Crepe Cake
Let's be real: Baking takes some serious patience. Luckily, this layered crepe cake recipe from Rainbow Bakes ($8) by Mima Sinclair guides you to create a masterpiece using something that cooks absurdly quickly (crepes!!).
Rainbow Crepe Cake
From Rainbow Bakes by Mima Sinclair
Notes
For those who just aren’t into cake (I know, crazy right?!) or are just looking for something a little bit different, this impressive crepe tower will hit the spot perfectly.
To make the batter in advance, follow steps 2 and 3, then cover and chill in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Whisk the batter, then divide and color as above, before cooking the crepes. Alternatively, you can make and cool the crepes as above, then cover them with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours.
Ingredients
- For the whipped chocolate ganache:
- 3 1/4 cups (25 fluid ounces) heavy cream
- 1 pound white chocolate (minimum 30% cocoa solids), finely chopped
- For the crepes:
- 6 cups (1 1/2 quarts) whole milk
- 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing
- 12 large eggs
- 3 cups (14 ounces) all-purpose flour
- Generous 1/2 cup (4 1/2 ounces) superfine sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Zest of 2 oranges
- Food coloring pastes (purple, blue, green, yellow, orange, and red)
- 1 tablespoon powdered sugar, to dust
- 1 tablespoon edible gold stars
Directions
- First make the whipped chocolate ganache. Pour the cream into a medium saucepan over a low heat and bring to just below boiling point. Remove from the heat, add the chopped chocolate, and let melt for 1 minute, then stir gently until smooth and combined. Pour into a bowl and let cool, then cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours until firm. Once chilled, beat with an electric hand mixer until soft peaks form.
- Once the ganache is chilling, you can make the crepes. Heat the milk in a medium, heavy-based saucepan until small bubbles appear at the edges. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a separate pan. Set both aside and let cool slightly.
- Using a stand mixer with a whisk attachment, or an electric hand mixer, whisk the eggs, flour, superfine sugar, salt, and orange zest together until combined. Reduce to a low speed and then gradually add the butter and milk until incorporated.
- Divide the batter between six bowls and stir a little food coloring paste into each portion.
- Heat two large (8 1/2-inch diameter) skillets over a low-medium heat and grease each one with a little butter. Pour a few tablespoons of the first colored batter into each pan and swirl each to coat the pan evenly. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes until the edges begin to brown, then flip the crepes and cook for an additional 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Remove the cooked crepes to a large plate and place a sheet of wax paper in between each one. Repeat (greasing the pans between each use) until all the colored batters are used up, stacking the crepes as you go. Set the cooked crepes aside and let cool completely.
- To assemble, stack the colored crepes on top of each other, spreading a thin layer of the whipped chocolate ganache between each one, working your way through the colors of the rainbow as you stack. Once assembled, chill the crepe cake in the refrigerator for 2 hours, then dust with powdered sugar and edible gold stars just before serving. Cut into wedges to serve.
Information
- Category
- Desserts, Cake
- Yield
- Serves 12