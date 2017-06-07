Step Up Your Dessert Game With This Dazzling Rainbow Crepe Cake

Notes

For those who just aren’t into cake (I know, crazy right?!) or are just looking for something a little bit different, this impressive crepe tower will hit the spot perfectly.

To make the batter in advance, follow steps 2 and 3, then cover and chill in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Whisk the batter, then divide and color as above, before cooking the crepes. Alternatively, you can make and cool the crepes as above, then cover them with plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours.