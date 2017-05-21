11 Reasons You're Going to Want to Shop at Lidl When It Opens in the States

Lidl is finally about to make its grand entrance in the United States! The European grocery store, which is akin to Trader Joe's or Aldi, will officially start opening stores in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia this Summer. If you've never heard of it, allow us to help you. Not only will we tell you what you can buy at Lidl, but we've also given you 11 amazing reasons — other than fun food products — that will make you want to shop there as soon as a store lands in your neighborhood.

The store ensures lower prices by letting you bag your own groceries. Lidl also keeps prices down by storing items in boxes rather than shelving them. All fresh and frozen seafood will be certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council. Most products in the store will be brands exclusive to Lidl. This makes the shopping experience one of a kind. In looking at a sampling of the products recently, I got Dean and Deluca vibes (a high-end grocer in New York City), but with ridiculously low prices. That's the kind of store I can get on board with. Each store will have a bakery near the entrance where bread, pastries, and other bits of deliciousness will be made fresh every day. The stores will be super easy to shop — they'll only have six aisles! Lidl will offer more than just food. There will be a constantly changing selection of nonfood items like fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys, and outdoor furniture. The new US stores will create 5,000 jobs by next year. The stores' wine selection is curated by a master of wines. For the record, only about 350 people with that title exist in the entire world! Lidl is partnering with Feeding America to donate food to those in need. You'll be able to shop before you know it. Lidl is opening its first 20 stores in Summer 2017, with the first batch opening their doors on June 15. Even Food Network chef Amanda Freitag is a fan of the store. She specifically loves the bread selection, she said at an event announcing the new stores.