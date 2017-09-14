 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Retro-Inspired Items That Will Make You Love Being in Your Kitchen

Just because something looks old doesn't necessarily mean it's out of style or doesn't work anymore. If you're a fan of the retro-inspired look, you know how addicting this trend can be, and we've been seeing vintage-looking gadgets everywhere recently. So if you're feeling like your kitchen could use a little update, don't go out and grab the newest and techiest thing; instead, look into some of this old-school gear. We shopped everything from a classic-looking popcorn maker to a state-of-the-art conventional oven that looks decades old. Shop some of our top picks that will give your kitchen a unique feel and get you in the mood to cook.

Mini Waffle Maker
Mini Retro Kitchen Scale Set
Smeg Two Slice Toaster
Crate & Barrel Pistachio Clamp Canisters
Nostalgia Electrics Coca-Cola Popcorn Popper
RCA Retro Microwave
Mackenzie Childs Cookie Jar
Cuisinart Classic Bar Blender
KitchenAid Pistachio Electric Kettle
Retro Series Cotton Candy Maker
Martha Stewart Collection Retro Timer
World Market Red Retro Beater
Nostalgia Retro Mini Snow Cone Maker
Igloo Mini Refrigerator
Kitchen Aid Digital Convection Oven
Start Slideshow
KitchensVintage
Shop More
Smeg Toasters & Ovens SHOP MORE
Crate & Barrel
Smeg Pastel Blue Toasters
from Crate & Barrel
$149.95
Bed Bath & Beyond
SMEG 50's Retro Style 4-Slice Bun Warmer in Silver
from Bed Bath & Beyond
$39.99
Smeg
TSF01 2-Slice Toaster
from Macy's
$219.99$149.99
Smeg
TSF02 4-Slice Toaster
from Macy's
$289.99$199.99
Smeg
4-Slice Toaster
from Williams-Sonoma
$199.95
Cuisinart Blenders & Juicers SHOP MORE
Cuisinart
Velocity Ultra Trio 1-HP Blender/Food Processor with Travel Cups
from JCPenney
$200$149.99
Cuisinart
Personal Blender
from JCPenney
$90$69.99
Cuisinart
Velocity Ultra 1-HP Blender
from JCPenney
$130$99.99
Cuisinart
ReMix 6.0 Blender
from JCPenney
$100$79.99
Cuisinart
Citrus Juicer
from JCPenney
$40$29.99
Nostalgia Electrics Kitchen Appliances SHOP MORE
Nostalgia Electrics
Nostalgia RMO770RED Retro Series 0.7 Cubic Foot 700-Watt Microwave Oven
from JCPenney
$125$99.99
Nostalgia Electrics
Nostalgia RHD800 Retro Series Hot Dog Roller withBun Warmer
from JCPenney
$65$49.99
Nostalgia Electrics
Nostalgia ElectricsTM Fondue Pot Set
from JCPenney
$45$34.99
Nostalgia Electrics
Nostalgia ElectricsTM Gummy Candy Maker
from JCPenney
$32$24.99
Nostalgia Electrics
Nostalgia GCM600 Electric Giant Gummy Candy Maker
from JCPenney
$40$29.99
Urban Outfitters Kitchen AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Mom Shopping
These 10 Mini Fridges Will Fit Perfectly in a Dorm Room
by Sarah Siegel
Summer
16 Summer Essentials For the Girl Who Loves Doughnuts More Than Life
by Macy Cate Williams
Affordable Decor
It's OK to Go Nuts Over This Insanely Good Urban Outfitters Apartment Sale
by Krista Jones
Outdoor Entertaining
Get Your Drink On in Style — 17 Fun Summer Cocktail Glasses
by Macy Cate Williams
World Market Pastry & Baking Tools AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
copycatchic
waitingonmartha
styledbykasey
apieceoftoast
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds