Santa Has Already Come to Town in the Form of a New Holiday Reese's

You might want to forget about Reese's classic Christmas tree peanut butter cups this year, because the brand has released something even better: Santa-shaped Reese's with a whole new look! The seasonal holiday Reese's are reportedly already on shelves, according to Instagram user Junk Banter, who picked them up at Kroger. The candy connoisseur wrote, "These are different than most seasonal Reese's. The peanut butter layer isn't as thick and the milk chocolate is more crisp. If you've had the Reese's block-style candy bar, it's more comparable to that." Sounds pretty perfect to us! These adorable Reese's have eye-catching wrappers featuring Santa's white beard and rosy cheeks, and the chocolate molding seems to hold its shape. As you're browsing the candy aisles preparing to stock up on all things Christmas related, keep your eyes peeled for this guaranteed crowd-pleaser.