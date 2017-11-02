 Skip Nav
Budget Tips
This Instant Iced Coffee Hack Only Takes 2 Minutes
Whole Foods
This Is the Most Stupid Mistake You Can Make at Whole Foods
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay's Transformative Way to Scramble Eggs

Santa Reese's

Santa Has Already Come to Town in the Form of a New Holiday Reese's

A post shared by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on

You might want to forget about Reese's classic Christmas tree peanut butter cups this year, because the brand has released something even better: Santa-shaped Reese's with a whole new look! The seasonal holiday Reese's are reportedly already on shelves, according to Instagram user Junk Banter, who picked them up at Kroger. The candy connoisseur wrote, "These are different than most seasonal Reese's. The peanut butter layer isn't as thick and the milk chocolate is more crisp. If you've had the Reese's block-style candy bar, it's more comparable to that." Sounds pretty perfect to us! These adorable Reese's have eye-catching wrappers featuring Santa's white beard and rosy cheeks, and the chocolate molding seems to hold its shape. As you're browsing the candy aisles preparing to stock up on all things Christmas related, keep your eyes peeled for this guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Join the conversation
Holiday FoodFood NewsReese'sChristmasHolidayChocolateCandy
Recipes
26 Halloween Treats That Are Cute, Not Creepy
by Nicole Perry
Five Guys Secrets Revealed
Food News
How the Patties Are So Darn Juicy and 5 More Secrets From a Former Five Guys Employee
by Victoria Messina
Calories in Halloween Candy: Fun Size Treats
Calorie Breakdowns
We've Unwrapped the Calorie Counts of Your Favorite Halloween Candy
by Jenny Sugar
When Will Starbucks Have Christmas Drinks 2017?
Food News
Rejoice, Starbucks-Lovers! Red Cups and Holiday Drinks Are Officially Back!
by Erin Cullum
Fashion Gifts For Her Under $25
Holiday Fashion
This Year's Chicest Holiday Gifts Won't Cost You Over $25 — We're Serious
by Rebecca Brown
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds