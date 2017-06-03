Get Excited: A Saved by the Bell Theme Diner Is Coming to LA!

 Skip Nav
Be still, your '90s-loving heart—Saved by the Max diner is ready to take on Los Angeles! The popular Saved by the Bell theme restaurant announced the news on its Instagram page recently, writing, "The Max returns to Bayside! After a sold out year in Chicago, Saved By The Max is headed to Los Angeles, CA. next!" If you're like us, the high school sitcom was a Saturday morning staple in your household growing up, so it's perfectly OK to freak out over this news.

If you're wondering what you can expect when the epic diner arrives in the City of Angels, check out the throwback designs featured in the original Chicago location along with some of the fun meals inspired by the show, including AC Sliders, Mac and Screech, and Tori's Fried Chicken.

The '90sNostalgiaFood NewsSaved By The BellFood Trends
