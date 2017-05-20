The New Fourth of July Skittles Mix Will Make You Feel Berry Patriotic

You might want to skip the Fourth of July dessert this year and bring Skittles instead. There's a new, festive product called Skittles America Mix, which has red, white, and blue Skittles in flavors including Strawberry, Raspberry, Blackberry, Wild Berry, and Yumberry fruit. Skittles America Mix ($1) will be available at retailers nationwide for a limited time this Summer. And the candy news doesn't stop there: there's a new Juicy Fruit flavor called America Pop ($1/15-stick Slim Pack) that you'll want to add to your shopping cart, too. Each stick contains a blend of Cherry, Lemon, and Blue Raspberry flavors channeling the flavors of the red, white, and blue ice pops you've had before. Between these new treats and Firework Oreos, there should be no shortage of sugar at your Fourth of July festivities!