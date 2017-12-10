 Skip Nav
20 Cozy Crockpot Cocktails That Are Trending on Pinterest

Warm cocktails like hot toddies, mulled wine, hot buttered rum, and spiked hot chocolate are arguably one of the best parts of the colder months. Take these classic cocktails and serve them in a slow cooker, and you have the recipe for Fall party success. Not surprisingly, searches for these sorts of recipes spike this time of year, according to Pinterest. Keep reading for the drinks that are popular on Pinterest right now.

Slow-Cooker Cranberry-Orange Mulled Wine
Slow-Cooker Hot Toddies
Slow-Cooker Apple Cider Bourbon Cocktail
Boozy Peppermint Slow-Cooker Hot Chocolate
Slow-Cooker Hot Caramel Apple Cocktail
Slow-Cooker Mulled Pomegranate Punch
Slow-Cooker Bailey's Irish Cream Coffee
Slow-Cooker Cranberry Cider
Slow-Cooker Spiced Wine
Slow-Cooker Ginger-Lemon Hot Toddies
Slow-Cooker Hot Buttered Rum
Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Pie Moonshine
Slow-Cooker Spiked Hot Chocolate
Mulled Riesling Slow-Cooker Punch
Slow-Cooker Andes Mint Hotchata
Slow-Cooker Gluhwein
Slow-Cooker Hot Apple Martinis
Slow-Cooker Winter Sangria
Slow-Cooker Spiked Hot Cider
Slow-Cooker Cranberry Spice Punch
