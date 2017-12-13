 Skip Nav
15 Delicious Soups You Can Freeze and Reheat on a Whim

Picture it now: you just got back from a long day at work, your feet hurt, you're mentally exhausted, and the last thing you want to do is make dinner. You could always order takeout, but as much as Thai sounds good, it's expensive as hell. And then you remember! Your past self was smart and tucked away some delicious soup for a day such as this.

The soups we've rounded up here all freeze well since they're free of dairy, potatoes, seafood, eggs, and other ingredients that don't take kindly to long-term freezer action. So go on — make a batch (or two) this weekend to help out your future self!

Vegetarian Bolognese
Curry Pumpkin Soup
Golden Soup
Lamb Shawarma Chickpea Soup
Roasted Butternut Squash Apple Soup
Mexican Chicken Soup
Spicy Tomato Soup
Herbed Fresh Pea Soup With Garlic Croutons
Instant Pot Wild Rice Soup
Easy Beef Chili
Turkey Taco Soup
Buffalo Beer Chicken Wing Soup​
Cream of Tomato Soup
Lemongrass Chicken Soup
Vegan Chickpea, Garlic, and Thyme Soup
