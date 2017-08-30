 Skip Nav
This Spiked Popsicle Recipe Is Summer Perfection

POPSUGAR / paid for by / Baileys® Almande

Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd

Magical Unicorn Pops Perfect For a Summer Cool-Down

Summer is the ideal time to whip up beautiful and refreshing treats. That's why we've partnered with Baileys® Almande to dish up this dairy-free spin on our popular Unicorn Pops.

When Summer reaches peak sultriness, it's easy to reach for something icy and sweet for a quick cool-down. Instead of selecting a heavy sundae or a rich smoothie, why not try a delicious, dairy-free treat? With tasty ingredients, including hibiscus tea, grapefruit juice, and a kick of almond liquor, these unicorn pops are sheer magic for your taste buds. Grab your popsicle molds!

Spiked Unicorn Pops

Ingredients

  1. 3/4 cup ruby red grapefruit juice or grapefruit juice cocktail
  2. 1/4 cup organic unsweetened hibiscus tea
  3. 1 to 2 teaspoons organic agave
  4. 1/4 cup coconut milk yogurt (or dairy-free yogurt of choice)
  5. 1 1/2 cups fresh fruit
  6. 3 ounces Baileys® Almande

Directions

  1. Brew the hibiscus tea and set aside to cool.
  2. Prepare the fruit and fill each popsicle mold with the fresh fruit. Start by inserting your popsicle stick into the quartered kiwi and securing it into the mold; then add the rest of the fruit.
  3. Mix together the grapefruit juice, brewed hibiscus tea, Baileys® Almande, and desired amount of agave in a measuring cup. Pour the mix into your molds and freeze overnight.
  4. Once frozen, remove from mold and enjoy!

Information

Category
Desserts
Yield
Serves 4
Baileys AlmandeNative ContentDessert IdeasPopsiclesDessert
