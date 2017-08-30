Magical Unicorn Pops Perfect For a Summer Cool-Down

Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
When Summer reaches peak sultriness, it's easy to reach for something icy and sweet for a quick cool-down. Instead of selecting a heavy sundae or a rich smoothie, why not try a delicious, dairy-free treat? With tasty ingredients, including hibiscus tea, grapefruit juice, and a kick of almond liquor, these unicorn pops are sheer magic for your taste buds. Grab your popsicle molds!
Spiked Unicorn Pops
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup ruby red grapefruit juice or grapefruit juice cocktail
- 1/4 cup organic unsweetened hibiscus tea
- 1 to 2 teaspoons organic agave
- 1/4 cup coconut milk yogurt (or dairy-free yogurt of choice)
- 1 1/2 cups fresh fruit
- 3 ounces Baileys® Almande
Directions
- Brew the hibiscus tea and set aside to cool.
- Prepare the fruit and fill each popsicle mold with the fresh fruit. Start by inserting your popsicle stick into the quartered kiwi and securing it into the mold; then add the rest of the fruit.
- Mix together the grapefruit juice, brewed hibiscus tea, Baileys® Almande, and desired amount of agave in a measuring cup. Pour the mix into your molds and freeze overnight.
- Once frozen, remove from mold and enjoy!
Information
- Category
- Desserts
- Yield
- Serves 4