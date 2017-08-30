Magical Unicorn Pops Perfect For a Summer Cool-Down

Summer is the ideal time to whip up beautiful and refreshing treats. That's why we've partnered with Baileys® Almande to dish up this dairy-free spin on our popular Unicorn Pops.

When Summer reaches peak sultriness, it's easy to reach for something icy and sweet for a quick cool-down. Instead of selecting a heavy sundae or a rich smoothie, why not try a delicious, dairy-free treat? With tasty ingredients, including hibiscus tea, grapefruit juice, and a kick of almond liquor, these unicorn pops are sheer magic for your taste buds. Grab your popsicle molds!