Star Wars-Inspired Death Star Ravioli Has Us Ready to Feast on the Force

In a galaxy far, far away, a Star Wars-loving restaurant has come up with the perfect dish to bring the Force right onto our dinner plates. Cane Rosso, a pizza place in Austin (OK, fine, it's not that far away), has cooked up a Death Star ravioli dish for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Friday, Dec. 15. Chef Josh Healy was on a mission to make his pasta vision a reality and add this gem to the restaurant's menu of other themed drinks for the weekend of the premiere. Eater reports that he used a cookie cutter to shape the pasta and added squid ink to get the striking black shade.

The Death Star ravioli is filled with herbed goat and ricotta cheese and served with cherry tomatoes and lemon butter sauce. All of the themed menu items are available from Dec. 14 through Dec. 17. If you're in the Austin area, be sure to get your Jedi on at Cane Rosso this weekend, and if not, check out these totally doable Star Wars recipes. How about some other ideas for the science-fiction-pasta-lover within all of us? Rey rigatoni, Skywalker spaghetti, R2-D2 rigate, Force fusilli, C-3PO cappelletti, galaxy gnocchi, Captain Phasma pappardelle — ah, the pastabilities!