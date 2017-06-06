 Skip Nav
3 New Frappuccinos That Prove Starbucks in Asia Has the Best Drinks

Starbucks has released three new Frappuccinos in Asia that will have you saying, "Please bring these to the US!" The new flavors are Irish Cream Coffee Pudding, Matcha Earl Grey Jelly, and Banana Split. These are essentially the Summer Starbucks drinks of our dreams, and suddenly our go-to Frappuccino order sounds a little sad in comparison.

Not only does Starbucks Japan have Frappuccinos topped with chocolate cake, but Starbucks locations all around the world have better and more unique menu items than you'll find in the US, and this is further proof. The three new Frappuccinos are available for a limited time at participating Starbucks locations across Asia. Read on to see what's in each new Frappuccino, and try to pick a favorite — it's nearly impossible!

Now You Can Hack Starbucks's New Cherry Pie Frappuccino at Home

