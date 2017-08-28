 Skip Nav
Starbucks Japan Shaken Watermelon Passion Tea

Starbucks' New Shaken Watermelon Tea Is the Drink Your Summer Needs!

Leave it to Starbucks to release the new iced drink your Summer has been missing . . . but only in Japan. The new Shaken Watermelon and Passion Tea is a blend of watermelon juice and Starbucks's Teavana Passion Tea, which has flavors of hibiscus flowers, papaya, mango, and lemongrass. Each drink is topped with a slice of freeze-dried lime for a burst of citrus, and the watermelon gives the tea a vibrant red hue that makes it look just as irresistible as a slice of juicy watermelon. We don't know about you, but it's pretty difficult for us to think of a more refreshing Starbucks drink out there.

Unfortunately, there's no word of the US getting a version of this watermelon drink, which further proves that the drinks from Starbucks Japan are even better than the ones offered in the US. The limited-edition Shaken Watermelon and Passion Tea is available at Starbucks locations across Japan from June 28 through August 31.

Image Source: Starbucks
Latest Food
