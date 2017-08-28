Starbucks' New Shaken Watermelon Tea Is the Drink Your Summer Needs!

Leave it to Starbucks to release the new iced drink your Summer has been missing . . . but only in Japan. The new Shaken Watermelon and Passion Tea is a blend of watermelon juice and Starbucks's Teavana Passion Tea, which has flavors of hibiscus flowers, papaya, mango, and lemongrass. Each drink is topped with a slice of freeze-dried lime for a burst of citrus, and the watermelon gives the tea a vibrant red hue that makes it look just as irresistible as a slice of juicy watermelon. We don't know about you, but it's pretty difficult for us to think of a more refreshing Starbucks drink out there.

Unfortunately, there's no word of the US getting a version of this watermelon drink, which further proves that the drinks from Starbucks Japan are even better than the ones offered in the US. The limited-edition Shaken Watermelon and Passion Tea is available at Starbucks locations across Japan from June 28 through August 31.