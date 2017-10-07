Starbucks Is Bringing Back Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream, but Not For Long!

A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on Oct 5, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

It's the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte's birthday (HBD!), and the store is celebrating by bringing back pumpkin spice whipped cream for a limited time. First released last year in celebration of the same event, Starbucks's pumpkin spice whipped cream proved to be a much-appreciated addition, and the best part is you don't have to pay extra to top your latte with it. To mark the monumental occasion of the PSL's 14th birthday (she's really growing up!), Starbucks will offer the orange whipped cream from Oct. 5 through Oct. 8 when you order a Pumpkin Spice Latte at participating stores in the US.

After tasting the pumpkin whipped cream for ourselves last year, we can attest to its deliciousness. The whipped topping is made with real pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg, and it manages to make the coziest Fall drink even cozier. It might seem silly to celebrate a beverage's birthday, but we'll take any excuse to embrace pumpkin spice everything this October.