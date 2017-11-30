Hurry and Grab a Lady Gaga or Chance the Rapper Starbucks Card (For a Good Cause!)

Starbucks and Spotify have teamed up to debut three limited-edition Starbucks gift cards featuring Lady Gaga, Chance the Rapper, and Metallica, for a good cause. These three artists have charities that benefit youth empowerment, education, and veterans, respectively, and Starbucks and Spotify are donating $1 million divided among them. Starting on Nov. 28, you can find the cards in US Starbucks stores with a minimum load value of $25, and you can pick the charity that speaks to you the most. If a Starbucks gift card is always on your list of go-to gift options (for yourself and others), this is a great way to give back during the holidays! The bonus? Each card comes with a Spotify Premium trial offer.

Here's more about the artists' charities being supported by Starbucks and Spotify.

Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation: The Born This Way Foundation is a nonprofit founded by Lady Gaga and her mother in 2011. It champions mental wellness, positive environments, and kindness and aims to inspire young people and build better communities. In a statement for Starbucks, Gaga said, "A kinder and braver world is urgent, and it is possible. Our work at Born This Way Foundation is to support the wellness — mental, social, and emotional — of young people and build strong, resilient communities."

Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks: Chance the Rapper founded SocialWorks "to empower the youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement" in his hometown of Chicago, he said in a statement. The Grammy-winning musician has raised over $2 million for public schools in Chicago.

Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation: Metallica's band members established the All Within My Hands Foundation to support a variety of charities, including The Mission Continues, a nonprofit organization that supports veterans adjusting to life at home. "We are super psyched and grateful for the generous donation Starbucks and Spotify have made to All Within My Hands to help us support veterans as they adjust to life at home and find purpose through community impact," said Metallica.