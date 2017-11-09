 Skip Nav
Kitchens
I KonMari-ed the Sh*t Out of My Kitchen and Here's What Happened
OREO
You Will Never Look at Oreos the Same Way Again After Reading These Facts
Kitchens
15+ Post-KonMari Kitchens to Drool Over

Starbucks Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

A Holiday White Chocolate Mocha Just Launched at Starbucks, and It's So F*cking Festive

'Tis the season for ordering peppermint mochas, but Starbucks just released a new holiday mocha that just might be even better! The Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, launching on Nov. 9, is made with caramelized flavors of white chocolate and is topped with whipped cream and candied cranberry sugar. Yep, that's right — if you thought those crushed red bits on top of the whipped cream were peppermint pieces, you're not alone. But when you think about it, cranberry sugar is the ultimate flavor match for white chocolate and espresso, and we can't wait to sip on this incredibly festive drink!

This seasonal twist on the classic white chocolate mocha is available in US and Canada Starbucks stores starting Nov. 9 and through the holiday season while supplies last. Bonus: you can order it hot or iced, depending on your mood (and the weather). Who's ready to proudly show off this year's adorable red cup and order this ASAP?

Image Source: Starbucks
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodFood NewsCoffeeStarbucksHoliday
Holiday Fitness
18 Workouts You Can Do Anywhere to Stay Fit and Sane While Traveling
by Susi May
Appetizer Recipes
Recipes
100 Appetizers Perfect For Any Occasion
by Nicole Perry
Holiday-Scented Beauty Products
Holiday Beauty
25 Holiday-Scented Beauty Products That Will Make You Hungry Just Reading This
by Kristin Granero
How to Customize Your Starbucks Order
Food News
11 Modifications You Didn't Know You Could Make at Starbucks
by Erin Cullum
Salted Caramel Pepsi
Food News
This New Salted Caramel Pepsi Is Guaranteed to Give You a Major Sugar Rush
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds