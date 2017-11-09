A Holiday White Chocolate Mocha Just Launched at Starbucks, and It's So F*cking Festive

'Tis the season for ordering peppermint mochas, but Starbucks just released a new holiday mocha that just might be even better! The Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, launching on Nov. 9, is made with caramelized flavors of white chocolate and is topped with whipped cream and candied cranberry sugar. Yep, that's right — if you thought those crushed red bits on top of the whipped cream were peppermint pieces, you're not alone. But when you think about it, cranberry sugar is the ultimate flavor match for white chocolate and espresso, and we can't wait to sip on this incredibly festive drink!

This seasonal twist on the classic white chocolate mocha is available in US and Canada Starbucks stores starting Nov. 9 and through the holiday season while supplies last. Bonus: you can order it hot or iced, depending on your mood (and the weather). Who's ready to proudly show off this year's adorable red cup and order this ASAP?