Steak 'n Shake KitKat Milkshake

Steak 'n Shake Just Released a KitKat Milkshake You Need in Your Life

If you've never thought to combine a KitKat and a vanilla milkshake, don't worry: Steak 'n Shake thought of that genius idea for you. The burger joint just launched the KitKat Milkshake, a hand-scooped shake blended with a generous helping of the famous crispy, milk chocolate wafers. The new milkshake is one of Steak 'n Shake's limited-edition Summer menu items, which also include the Bacon 'n Cheese Triple Xtreme Steakburger and Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake, a hand-scooped milkshake blended with strawberries and cheesecake pieces, and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

To give you even more of an excuse to try one of the new milkshakes ASAP, you can take advantage of Steak 'n Shake's Half Price Happy Hour from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and get the milkshakes half off.

Image Source: Steak 'n Shake
