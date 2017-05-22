 Skip Nav
Taco Bell Free Doritos Locos Taco NBA Finals 2017

Despite Who Wins the NBA Finals, All of Us Will Win Thanks to This Taco Bell Giveaway

In anticipation of the NBA Finals starting on June 1, Taco Bell is giving basketball fans what they really want: free tacos — well, in addition to their team winning. Following its success last year, the fast food chain will be bringing back its Steal a Game, Steal a Taco giveaway.

Here's how it works: Taco Bell will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos any time the visiting (ie away) team wins a game during the NBA Finals. In a press statement, Chief Marketing Officer Marisa Thalberg explained, "Regardless of which team ultimately wins the championship, we love that the real winners will be taco fans everywhere." For the nitty-gritty on this giveaway, read on.

When?

If an away team wins game one, two, or three, the giveaway will take place on June 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time. If an away team wins game four, five, six, or seven, the giveaway will take place on June 20, during the same aforementioned four-hour time slot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where?

At all participating Taco Bell locations.

How many free Doritos Locos Tacos are we talking here?

Sadly, the giveaway is limited to one taco per customer.

Image Source: Taco Bell
